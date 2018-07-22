Kinney, Jim Nov 15, 1937 - Jun 22, 2018 Jim Kinney, of Pueblo, CO, died on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Saint Francis Hospital of heart complications. Born in Crescent, IA, on November 15, 1937 to Charles and Ida Kinney, Jim was known for his love of his family and his animals, cheery disposition, and incredible will to live. A celebration of Jim's life is planned for August 11th, in Estes Park, CO, at 10:30am. For those who wish to send condolences, please consider donating in Jim's honor for animal rescue at https://www.gofundme.com/jim-kinney-life-memorial.

