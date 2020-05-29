King, William P. "Bill" Age 67, of Valley, NE. Survived by his mother, Susan Renner of Louisville, siblings Rob (Karen) King of Valley and Diane (Tom) Akeson of Omaha, many nieces, nephews and their children. VISITATION with the family Sunday, Noon to 2pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE Sunday at 2pm, all at the funeral home. Private inurnment. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences to the family and live webcast available at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

