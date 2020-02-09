King, Shirley Ann Hultquist

King, Shirley Ann Hultquist November 15, 1925 - February 2, 2020 King, Shirley Ann Hultquist. November 15, 1925 February 2, 2020. Born in Oakland, Nebraska, to parents Eugene and Lola Hultquist. One of seven sisters, Shirley attended a one-room school and completed high school in Oakland before moving to Omaha to work as a photographer's assistant. She met her beloved husband, Donald King, when he was home on leave from serving in the Pacific during World War II. They married January 19, 1947, and raised their family in Omaha. Shirley devoted her life to caring for others, especially her parents, children and grandchildren. She belonged to two bridge clubs, a winemaking club and had a large circle of friends. She treasured time spent at the lake with family and friends. When the last of her children moved away from Omaha 10 years ago, Shirley decided to join the majority of the family in Texas and made her home at Presbyterian Village North in Dallas. She enjoyed an active social life and made many friends at PVN. She loved playing bridge with her friends and spending time with her large family. She was preceded in death by son Steven and husband Donald. She is survived by son Ken King (Sheila) of The Colony, TX; daughters Connie Rooney of Franklin, TN, Kathy Berns (Perry) of Dallas, TX, and Karen McCartney (Blake) of Dallas, TX; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and sister June Schold of Oakland, NE.

