King, Ryleigh Kathryn June 4, 2006 - January 30, 2020 Ryleigh is survived by her loving parents, Bernie and Janet; and her sweet big sister, Morgan. VISITATION will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 6-8pm at West Center Chapel (7805 West Center Rd. Omaha, NE 68124). Ryleigh's MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Thursday, February 6, at 10am at Omaha Bible Church (7940 State St. Omaha, NE 68122). Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 1pm (14250 Schram Rd. Omaha, NE 68138). In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Ryleigh's favorite camp: Camp Munroe/MMI Recreation Therapy, 985430 Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE 68198-5430. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

