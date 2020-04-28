King, Ebony N. January 26, 1983 - April 15, 2020 Omaha. Survived by children, Blessin, Couture, and Shyne; mother Poline King; father Saul King; siblings, Jessica King, and Shamar Nelson; special friend Marcus Williams; and a host of family and friends. VISITATION (following CDC guidelines): Wednesday 12Noon-5pm at the Mortuary. Private Graveside Service to be held. Roeder Mortuary 4932 Ames Ave - Omaha, NE 402-453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

