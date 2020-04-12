King, David William October 23, 1951 - March 25, 2020 Age 68. His mother also died on March 25 in 1997. He was the son of Mable (nee Dechert) King and William Frank King. David was born in Whitefish, MT. His father, a civil engineer employed by the Army Corps of Engineers, was helping to build the Hungry Horse Dam at the time. David was very proud of his father's military service: Bill landed with his Army unit on the shores of France in August of 1944. They were captured soon after by the Nazis and held in a concentration camp in Czechoslovakia until VE day in 1945. David lived in Omaha his whole life. He graduated from H.S. Burke High School in 1969. Now that he is gone, the rumor that he, and others, placed a VW bug on the staircase landing in Burke is true. He almost didn't graduate because of this. He wasn't "caught", but his guilt drove him to confess about his part in the Senior prank. David attended a semester at St. Olaf College in Minnesota. He learned a new game (bridge) and won 1st place in the college all-campus tournament that fall. At one time, he was in the top 100 bridge players in North America. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a Degree in Computer Science. He worked at First Data for much of his career and most recently at Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Nebraska as a software developer. The BCBSNE announcement of his death said: "David was an industry leader in XStream development and was regarded as one of the best in the nation. His interests included photography, bridge and world-wide traveling with his good friend, Julia, who lives in Crimea." His coworkers also wrote wonderful tributes: "David's professional accomplishments and breadth of knowledge was staggering; any attempt to summarize them would do him a disservice. Beyond being incredibly smart, David was a great friend and teammate." Another co-worker wrote: "David was not only a coworker, but a friend who would listen to our banter and chime in with witty comments. He once donated two large cases of pencils to a school I volunteered at when he learned the kids were in need." Lastly: "On a personal level, I will miss our day-to-day interactions. I felt as though he tucked me under his wing and kept me safe within the company. I will miss his stories, political discussions and him being my cubemate." David was a loving brother, uncle, and a good, loyal friend. His heart was generous and gentle. He loved his dog, Crystal, a sheltie, who has been gone for some time, but her ashes are still in his home. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his niece, Laurie Edson. He is survived by his sister, Cheryl Wakeman, her husband, Michael; his niece, Aimee; and nephews, Levi, and Erik Edson, and his wife, Brea, and grandniece, Londyn. He was especially fond of seeing pictures of Londyn and seeing what she was currently learning. Cheryl is planning to host a Gathering of food and wine at a local Omaha restaurant this summer. There will be a small Graveside Service at Circle Mound Cemetery in Rising City, NE. His ashes will be interred near his parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and his niece. Circle Mound is in the middle of the prairie near his grandparent's farm, a place he dearly loved. He made a yearly financial donation to Youth for Christ. If you wish to donate in his name, he would surely appreciate it. Otherwise, take a picture of your family or flowers and put it where you can see it every day. This would make David happy as well. Memories of David may be posted on his Facebook page.
