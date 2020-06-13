King, Bernard Charles January 29, 1941 - June 5, 2020 He was a beloved brother, uncle and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold E. King Sr. and Mary E. Hunter King Branch; siblings, Janet E. Gaskin and Margaret E. King, George L. King, Harold E. King Jr., Roland L. King and Paul A. King. He lives to cherish his memory 2 brothers, William L. King (Debby) of Omaha and Richard L. King (Darlene) of St. Louis MO; and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. SERVICES are to be held at Thomas Funeral Home, 3920 N. 24th St., on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 1-3pm.

