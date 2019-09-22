Kinckiner, Barbara Ann (Eckert)

Kinckiner, Barbara Ann (Eckert) October 5, 1946 - September 13, 2019 Formally from Omaha. Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 in Utah. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; Vernon and Vivian Eckert; brother David Eckert; and nephew, Bryan Eckert. Survived by her husband Al Kinckiner of 32 years; daughter, Sue (Jim) Miles (Omaha); son, Vernon Faulhaber (Utah); granddaughter, Elizabeth Miles (Omaha); brother, Dennis (Marlene) Eckert (Omaha); and nephew Dennis Eckert Jr. (Omaha). Barb attended Benson High School, then graduated from Tech High School. She lived in Omaha until 33 years ago when she moved to Utah and remained there until her death. Services were held in Utah and Burial will be at a later date in Omaha. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

