Kincaid, Laura Ann "Toots" 1945 - 2019 Kincaid went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Houston, TX. "Toots," as she was affectionately known, was a resident of Omaha, NE. She later moved to Katy, TX. "Toots" served in the United States Army as a Spec. 4 Military Nurse. She also worked for the Omaha Police Department as a Detention Tech. Supervisor. "Toots" leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Rodney Jones, Royce Lee Jones Sr. and William David Kincaid Jr. AKA Pooh; her grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 9am at Roeder Funeral Home, 2727 North 108th St., Omaha, NE 68164. Pastor Royce Lee Jones Sr. will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Omaha. Services entrusted to Oscar Johnson Funeral Home, 415 Berry Road, Houston, TX 77022, (713) 695-3313.

