Kimbrell, Roy E. March 24, 1943 - January 2, 2020 Roy lost his battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis on Thursday, January 2. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Donna (Greenfield, IL); his daughter Shelley Herek (Baltimore, MD); and his son Jonathan (Omaha); as well as three grandchildren, Olivia, Xavier and Henry. There will be a Reception to CELEBRATE his Life on Saturday, January 11, from 2-6pm at the Farnam House Brewing Company, 3558 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68131. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

