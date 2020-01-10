Kimbrell, Roy E.

Kimbrell, Roy E. March 24, 1943 - January 2, 2020 Roy lost his battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis on Thursday, January 2. Roy came to Omaha via an Air Force assignment to Offutt AFB. He later worked as a computer systems designer and programmer at HDR; PRC (Bellevue) which later became Northrup Grumman; and as an adjunct professor at College of St Mary's. In retirement he turned to his talents to writing and authored three science fiction novels. He also volunteered as a teacher's assistant at Harrison Elementary School. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna (nee Greenfield); his daughter, Shelley Herek (Baltimore MD); his son, Jonathan (Omaha); and three grandchildren: Olivia, Xavier and Henry. CELEBRATION OF LIFE RECEPTION: Saturday, January 11, from 2-6pm, at the Farnam House Brewing Company, 3558 Farnam St., Omaha, NE 68131. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Society.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Kimbrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.