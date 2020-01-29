Kimball, Teresa Ann

Kimball, Teresa Ann February 5, 1935 - January 27, 2020 Age 84. Preceded in death by parents, Herman and Ann Dubbeldee; sisters, Bernice, Leona, Lucille, Evangeline and Marley; and son, Patrick Kimball. Survived by husband of 65 years, Les; sons, Tom Kimball (Lynn), Greg Kimball (Kathy), Rick Kimball (Larissa); daughter-in-law, Cathy Kimball; grandchildren, Craig Kimball, Brian Kimball, Stephanie Hernandez, Amy Hernandez, Rachael Kimball, Amanda Kimball, Tara Reynolds, Bailey Kimball, Alayna Adams, James Vodicka, Lyric Kimball, Nathan Kimball, Alex Kimball, Jake Kimball and Jenna Kimball; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday, Jan. 31, 5-7pm, with a Guild Rosary at 4:30pm, and a Vigil Service at 7pm, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Feb. 1, 10am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Entombment: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Columban Fathers. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Teresa Kimball as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.