Kilton, John J. Age 78 Ponca, NE, Passed away on July, Friday 13, 2018. John was born on March 12, 1940 in Omaha, the son of Michael and Sophie (Lucas) Kilton. He graduated from Omaha's St. Mary High School, worked for 27 years as a Service Tech for Cryovac, and married Jodie Courtier on May 21, 1976. The couple raised 2 daughters, Pamela Harned, and Johni-Beth. Other children include: Wally Kilton, Lynn Kilton, Carolyn Cloverdale, Lori Wyman, and David Kilton. John was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Sophie Kilton; brother Mick Kilton, and sister "Sissy". Survivors include wife, Jodie; daughters, Pamela (Rob) Harned, and Johni-Beth Kilton; other children: Wally Kilton, Lynn Kilton, Carolyn Cloverdale, Lori Wyman, and David Kilton; with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. SERVICES to be held at Korisiko-Larkin-Staskiewicz on Wednesday, July 18, at 2pm. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

