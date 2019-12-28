Kilton, Edward J. September 6, 1942 - December 24, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Patricia "Dolly." Survived by children, Kelly (Aaron) Nanfito and Kraig (Angela) Kilton; six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; sisters, Bernadette Armbrust and Theresa Mikkelson; brother, James. VISITATION begins Sunday, 2pm, with a Wake Service at 3pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Monday 9:30am at the mortuary to Sts Peter & Paul Catholic Church at 10am. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

