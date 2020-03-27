Kilpatrick, Geraldine R. "Gerry" May 31, 1926 - March 24, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Glenn E. Kilpatrick, Sr. Survived by her chlidren, Linda Kilpatrick and Glenn E. Kilpatrick, Jr. There will be a private interment of the urn in Westlawn Cemetery, Grand Island, NE. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 }*| www.johnagentleman.com

