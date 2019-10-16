Killips, James Edward January 26, 1944 - October 14, 2019 Preceded in death by his son, George. Survived by his wife, Liz; children: Dani Dickel (Andrew), Brigg Killips, and Emily Sheldon (Kyle); grandchildren: Charlie, Busy and George Dickel, and Cameron, Morgan and Kyle Sheldon; mother-in-law, Margaret Beitenman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Joel and Katie Guenther, J and Mary Derr, Mike and Maggie Holloway; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, October 16th at 2pm at Resurrection Cemetery, 7800 W. Center Rd. Memorials are suggested to Make-A-Wish-Nebraska and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

