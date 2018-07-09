Kilibarda, Margaret A. "Marge" Aug 26, 1937 - Jul 5, 2018 Council Bluffs, IA. Retired teacher for Lewis Central Schools. Preceded by parents, John and Helen (Koubek) Svoboda; husband, Jack Kilibarda; sister, Catherine Horn; and brothers-in-law, Sam and Ned Kilibarda. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kris Kilibarda and Doug Gibson of West Des Moines, IA; sister, Mary Svoboda of Kansas City, MO; brother-in-law, Dennis Horn of Plattsmouth, NE; sister-in-law, Judy Kilibarda of Council Bluffs; 5 nieces; and 3 nephews. FUNERAL MASS: Wednesday 11am at Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery. WAKE SERVICE: Tuesday at 6pm, followed by VISITATION with the family until 8pm, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials are suggested to: Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, or to Lions Kid Sight. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779

