Kilgore, Michael C. Mar 29, 1960 - Jul 26, 2018 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, July 31st, 7pm West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. Complete Notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.