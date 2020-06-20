Kilgore, Gaynelle

Kilgore, Gaynelle March 11, 1936 - June 14, 2020 Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and minister. Among those that preceded her in death include her parents, 3 sisters, and 4 brothers; husband, Obel E. Kilgore Sr.; and two sons, Keith J. Kilgore and Bobby C. Kilgore. She leaves to cherish her memory, her six sons: Gary L. Jackson, Obel E. Kilgore Jr., Edward A. Kilgore (Lori), Frederick L. Kilgore, Ronald J. Kilgore (Tracey), all of Omaha, NE; and Timothy E. Kilgore of Houston, TX; three sisters, 2 brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. PUBLIC VISITATION: Monday, June 22, 2020, 36pm at Roeder Mortuary Ames Chapel. Acknowledgements, flowers and condolences may be directed to Roeder Mortuary. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

