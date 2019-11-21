Kilcoin, Gerald L. Jr. "Jerry"

Kilcoin, Gerald L. Jr. "Jerry" March 2, 1968 - November 18, 2019 Family will receive friends Friday, November 29th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 30th, 11am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S 32nd Ave.). INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are suggested to the Kilcoin Children Education Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

