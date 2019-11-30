Kilcoin, Gerald L. Jr. "Jerry" March 2, 1968 - November 18, 2019 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Nov. 30th, 11am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S 32nd Ave.). INTERMENT: Dec. 2nd, 11am, Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors by U.S. Air Force and Millard American Legion Post 374 and VFW Post 8334. Memorials are suggested to the Kilcoin Children Education Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

