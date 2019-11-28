Kilcoin, Gerald L. Jr. "Jerry" March 2, 1968 - November 18, 2019 Jerry was born in El Paso, TX and lived most of his years in Omaha, NE after living in at least 15 different places. He graduated from Norfolk High in 1986 and attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and Omaha, receiving his Bachelors in Geography. He served in the United States Airforce from 1993-1998. After being discharged, he began his long career as a dispatcher at Union Pacific Railroads where he received numerous awards for his hard work and dedication and met many of his close friends. Jerry liked to spend his free time outside hunting and fishing at his Uncle Charlie's and at the family cabin in South Dakota with his father, uncles, and cousins. If it wasn't nice enough outdoors then you could find him watching old westerns, Husker sports, and the Boston Red Sox while enjoying a refreshing busch light and some pizza. Jerry was a very kind, generous person and had the most dry sense of humor. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He lived the life he wanted to live; his laid-back personality and easygoing spirit left an impression on everyone he came in contact with. He was loved and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his five children: Emily, Joshua, Molly, Aidan, and Hale; parents, Gerald and Bernadette Kilcoin; sister, Krisanna and Alan Miller, their eight children: Mack (Kelley), Riley, Jake, Jeramiah, Sam, Anna, Tytus, and Toby; sister, Jessi Kilcoin; and by his long time friend, Angela Hardin; two grand nephews; and many great friends and co-workers He is preceded in death by daughter, Shawna and grandparents, Everett and Lucille Morton, and George and Maude Kilcoin. Family will receive friends Friday, November 29th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 30th, 11am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S 32nd Ave.). INTERMENT: December 2nd, 11am, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Air Force and Millard American Legion Post 374 & VFW Post 8334. Memorials are suggested to the Kilcoin Children Education Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
