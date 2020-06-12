Kiger, William E. Jr. "Bill"

Kiger, William E. Jr. "Bill" Age 63 William E. "Bill" Kiger Jr., of Omaha, died June 8, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, William and Rita Kiger; and brother, Stephen Kiger. Survived by wife, Carol, of Omaha; daughter, Julie Nelson of Blair, NE; and son, Jason Kiger of Omaha; grandchildren: Kailey and Chloe Nelson, and Kate and Sam Kiger; brother, Cliff and wife, M.J. Kiger of Omaha; and sister, Jeanne Kiger of Morse Bluff, NE. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held from Noon to 3pm Sunday at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Assocation. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

