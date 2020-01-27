Kielty, Bridget H. October 17, 1989 - January 22, 2020 Preceded in death by father David; grandparents: Lou Kielty and Arlene Kielty, Bill Kulper Sr. and Bernice Kulper; uncles: Bill Kulper Jr., Terry Rush and Mike Kielty. Survived by mother Margie; brother Bryan; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; special cousins, Sadie, Katie and Marissa; dogs, Mooshu and Luna. VISITATION: Monday 57pm at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday 10am at St. Stanislaus Church, 41st and J St. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

