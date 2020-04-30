Kielion, Greg Greg Kielion, Age 59. Preceded in death by father, Eugene Kielion; and grandparents. Survived by mother, Helena "Leni" Kielion; 3 brothers, Steven (Tricia), Larry (Chris) and Kevin (Rosie) Kielion. Nieces and a nephew. VISITATION: Friday, May 1st, 4-7pm at Funeral Home. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

