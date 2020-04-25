Kibler, William T. "Bill" December 27, 1946 - April 21, 2020 Age 73. Preceded in death by parents, Wesley and Mary Kibler; brothers, Craig and Wesley Kibler. Survived by wife of 39 years, Kathy; children, Bridgette Laney (Bob), Dylan Kibler (George), Adrienne McGargill (Tony), and Amanda Kibler (Dylan); 8 grandchildren; sister, Ronnie Quinn; brother, Kevin Kibler. VISITATION: Sunday, April 26, 2-5pm, with Private Vigil Service at 5pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Private Memorial Mass: Monday, April 27 at 10 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, Bellevue. Video information can be found at the website below. Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Military Honors: Offutt AFB Honor Guard. Memorials: Columban Fathers, Knights of Columbus # 6192, St. Mary's Endowment Fund. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

