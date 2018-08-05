Ketcham, Rosalee "Nikki" Feb 7, 1931 - Jul 31, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Denis; parents; brothers, James and William. Survived by sons, Jeff Ketcham (Marsha) and Dan Ketcham (Kari); grandchildren: Lauren and John Sigmon, Kelsey and Clay Badenhop, and Connor, Dillon and Alexis Ketcham. MEMORIAL MASS: Tuesday, August 7th at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 "Q" St. Interment, Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

