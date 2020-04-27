Kesting, Donald G.

Kesting, Donald G. July 3, 1949 - April 24, 2020 Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Bonita; children, Dina (Aaron) Haberer, and Angela (Dan) Wordekemper; and 3 grandchildren, Reese Haberer and Maggie and Jackson Wordekemper. The family is planning a Memorial Service for a later date. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

