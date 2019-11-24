Kessler, Shirley Survived by husband, Ron Kessler; daughter, Sherry (Tim) MacVoy; step-sons, Rick, Randy and Rob Kessler; and 7 grandchildren. No Services.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.