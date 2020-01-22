Kessler, Rita Marie February 4, 1931 - January 18, 2020 Rita was preceded in death by parents, Marie and Royal Kessler; and siblings Joseph Kessler, Eileen Petersen, and Loras Kessler. She is survived by 15 nieces and nephews, and other family and friends. Rita worked as a lab tech at St. Joseph/Creighton Regional Hospital for 55 years and was a lifetime member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church. VISITATION: 5:30 7:30pm Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Bernard's Church with ROSARY/WAKE to begin at 7:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Bernard's Church, 3601 N 65th St. Omaha, NE 68104. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre. Memorials may be directed to St. Bernard's Church. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

