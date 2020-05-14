Kerrigan, Juanita May (Weidner)

Kerrigan, Juanita May (Weidner) May 22, 1928 - May 11, 2020 Nita Kerrigan passed peacefully with family at her side on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Felix "Finn" Kerrigan; unnamed baby daughter; son, William "Billy" Kerrigan; and grandson, Tyler Gustman. She is survived by her children: Pat (Kathy Russell), Mary (Chuck) Gustman, Kevin (Jackie), Kathleen "Casey" (Eric) Williams, Joe (Lisa), Anne, R. L. (Ryanne) and Tim (Marcia). She had 21 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, May 13th from 4pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by Family ROSARY at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, May 14th, 10am, St. James Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to: Essential Pregnancy Services, St. James Building Fund and Hospice House. To view a live broadcast of the Rosary and Funeral Mass; go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

