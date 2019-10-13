Kern, James Thomas December 1, 1953 - October 10, 2019 Of Lakewood. Survived by wife Eileen; children, Kevin, Colleen (Jake) Eriksen, Katie (Brent) Gregorczyk, and Casey; three grandchildren; and brothers, Mike and Terry. No Services will be held.

