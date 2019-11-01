Kephart, Verna Marie January 10, 1937 - October 29, 2019 Survived by children: Joe Carson, Kim Carson Franco (Donny Renter), Penny (Gregg) Lorenzen, Justin Kephart, Les (Christina) Kephart, Steven Kephart, Bonnie Kephart; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters: Betty Olson, Sandy (Keith) Allmon; many nieces and nephews and extended family members. VISITATION: 6-8pm Friday, Nov. ,1 at Korisko-Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home, 5108 F. Street, Omaha, NE 68117. SERVICE: 10am Saturday, Nov. 2, at Korisko-Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home. BURIAL: 3pm at Woodbine Cemetery in Woodbine, IA.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.