Keogh, Rae Dickinson January 5, 1926 - August 9, 2019 Rae Dickinson Keogh was a devoted wife and mother, a dedicated teacher, an adventurer, a lifelong learner and an accomplished sportsperson. Rae was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in January 2016 and died peacefully on August 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, VA, with her children by her side. Born in Grand Island, NE to Carrie and Robert S. Dickinson on January 5, 1926, she was raised in Omaha with her four older siblings. She attended Columbian School and Central High and earned a B.S. in Mathematics from Vassar College in 1947. She married fellow Omahan and architectural student, Thomas Rogers Keogh, in 1948. They lived in Washington DC while Tom finished his architectural studies at the Catholic University and she began her teaching career at the National Cathedral School. Rae and Tom lived in Chicago for a time where Tom began his architectural career and returned to Omaha in 1957 with their two children. Rae taught Math in Omaha for many years at Brownell-Talbot and Marion High School, among others. In retirement she served as a mathematics tutor at the University of Nebraska, Omaha and at Boys Town. Rae's interests were many and varied. She was an outdoor enthusiast, a lover of music and art, and she excelled at a variety of activities from bridge and bowling to tree climbing and crafts. She shared her love of Fontenelle Forest and the Henry Doorly Zoo with her children and grandchildren. Back-of-house tours of the Zoo were a special treat to visiting children and grand-children when Rae served as a Zoo Docent. Golf was Rae's passion. She played regularly and well her entire adult life, she was active organizing and coaching women's golf teams at Brownell-Talbot and Marion High School; and she proudly displayed her 5 HOLSN 1 license plates, even after she gave up driving. She had her first hole-in-one when she was 57, her fifth at 76! Rae was a world traveler. She preferred to mix study, cultural exploration and exercise. Her walking stick is decorated with tokens from several corners of the planet. After Tom died in 2007, Rae's drive to experience all that the world had to offer took her back to Washington DC where she chose to live among the Smithsonian museums and other attractions. There, she reconnected with another Omahan and Central High acquaintance, Jarvis Freymann. They married in 2010. For several years Rae and Jarvis resumed her practice of entertaining old and new friends at their apartment in Northwest Washington. Rae is survived by her children, Kathy Noel (Dave) of Sugar Camp, WI; Tom Keogh (K.C) of Charlottesville, VA; one sister, Ann Mactier of Omaha; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her parents, and siblings: her brother Hugh, and her sisters Jean (Ames) and Sheila (Dinsmore/Graf). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N, Bellevue, NE 68005. A family celebration of Rae's life will be held in Omaha in the fall.
