Kentoff, Susan Lipp May 21, 1938 - March 22, 2020 Of Jupiter, FL, died peacefully on March 22, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1938 in Omaha, NE to Louis Ellis Lipp and Dorothy Kropman Lipp. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, David Richard Kentoff; her devoted sons, Michael of Washington, DC, and Eric of Jupiter, FL; her wonderful granddaughter, Lucy; her cherished daughters-in-law, Maureen (Meharg) and Renee (Ellis); her loving sister, Myra Lipp Sanderman and brother-in-law, Maurice Sanderman of Highland Park, IL; and faithful dog, Molly. After graduating from Central High School in Omaha, she enrolled in the University of Illinois and then the University of Nebraska - Omaha where she graduated with a B.A. in English. After college, Susan worked as an advertising copywriter at Carson Pirie Scott in Chicago and, after having a family, worked as a freelance copywriter for a number of retail stores, a professional travel agent, an aerobics instructor, and a tour guide at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. She was an avid photographer and artist in paint, pottery, and other media. She will be remembered for her smile and laugh. She was very, very funny, as an adoring audience of family and friends can attest, and taught her boys the majesty of creativity and humor from the very start of their lives; her influence will not diminish with her passing. A Celebration of Life will take place at some point in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Parkinson's Foundation [www.parkinson.org].
