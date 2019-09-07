Kent, Marvin C. Age 93 Omaha resident Marvin C. Kent passed away, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at CHI Creighton University Medical Center, Omaha. SERVICE: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11am at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hastings, with Rev. Joel Remmers officiating. VISITATION will be one hour before service time at the church. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery with military rights by the Hastings Veterans Association. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. APFEL FUNERAL HOME - HASTINGS 505 N Bellevue Ave., Hastings, NE 68901 | (402) 462-5169

