Kenney, Terry Francis August 31, 1935 - February 26, 2020 Terry Francis Kenney, age 84, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 26, 2020, in Perry, IA. Terry was born August 31, 1935, and was united in marriage to JoAnn Elizabeth Carroll, on January 25, 1958. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War for two years and played on the US Army Hockey team. He worked for the Illinois Central Railroad as a switchman for 38 years. He is an 80-year member of St. Peter's Church and attended daily Mass at St. Mary's. He had a strong Catholic faith and was devoted to serving the Lord. Terry stood behind his beliefs, and was a selfless man, putting others first. He loved his family and was a true and loyal friend. He enjoyed the dog races, listening to Shawn announce on ESPN and watching sports, especially hockey. He was a longtime volunteer at Mohm's Place. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Virgie Moser Kenney; wife, JoAnn, in 2013; brother, Tom Kenney; multiple brother- and sister-in-laws. Survivors include his children, Debbie Castillo, of Fountain Valley, CA; Todd (Mindy) Kenney, of Lindenhurst, IL; Matt (Laura) Kenney, of Maple Grove, MN; Paula (Reinhard) Stenzel, of Yorba Linda, CA; Shawn Kenney, of Perry, IA; sister, MaryAnn Draper; brother-in-law, Jack Moore; grandchildren, Charlie Castillo, Joe Castillo, Tommy Kenney, Danny (Monica) Kenney, Halley Kenney, Tyler Kenney, Megan Kenney, Lauren Kenney, Jayna Kenney, Geren Kenney; great-grandchildren, Wrigley, Parker and Camden Kenney (Dan Kenney's sons). ROSARY RECITATION: Monday, 6pm, followed by visitation until 8pm, at Cutler O'Neill funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, 10am, at St. Peter's Church. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following at Kottas Hall at St .Peter's Church. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Mohm's Place. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.