Kenney, N. Patrick, M.D. March 17, 1932 - August 14, 2019 VISITATION: Thursday, August 22, beginning at 10am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3535 S. 119 St., with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11:30am. Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Creighton Prep or the Stephen Center. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 1010 North 72 Street | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

