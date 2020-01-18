Kenney, Helen Claire Hall July 13, 1933 - January 16, 2020 Helen graduated from Heelan High School in Sioux City, attended Creighton University and received her RN in Nursing from St. Joseph Hospital. She was a vivacious, loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Helen was an avid reader, competitive bridge player and loved a great conversation with friends and family. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, N. Patrick Kenney and sister, Mary Jo Hall. Survived by children, JoEllen Kenney, Kathy (Jeff) Cohn, Patty Kenney, Steve (Julie) Kenney, John (Cecilia) Kenney; 16 grandchildren, three great grandchildren; siblings, Harold Hall, Eleanor (Mike) Hogan, Jim (Nancy) Hall, Tom (Pam) Hall; nieces and nephews. VISITATION, Saturday, Jan. 25, beginning at 9:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St, with a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Private Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring Helen's wishes, the family requests no memorial gifts or flowers. Instead enjoy a moment of peace and love in her memory. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
