Kenney, Barbara J. November 29, 1920 - November 10, 2019 Born in Tyndall, South Dakota and raised in Wausau, Wisconsin. Barbara is preceded by parents, Frederick and Gertrude Anderst; sister, Betty Wear Hahn; and husbands, Robert J. Phillip and Joseph H. Kenney. She is survived by daughters, Jacqueline Hogen, and Patricia Gorham (William); grandchildren: Jennifer Nowak (Christian), Andrew Gorham (Kathryn D'Agostino), and Timothy Gorham; great-grandchildren: Heather and Jamie Nowak, Malcom and Gretchen Gorham; niece, Susan Wear; goddaughter, Jane Eckerle; extended family members and many friends. Family will receive friends Friday, November 15th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel, followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 16th, 9:30am, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn, Nebraska (20500 W Maple Rd.). Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Barbara's name to the Lakeside Village Scholarship Fund or the Sienna Francis House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

