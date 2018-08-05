Kennedy, Peggy Marie Aug 7, 1960 - Jul 27, 2018 Peggy Marie Kennedy lost her battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Brian K. Kennedy. Survived by her mother, Kathleen Kennedy; children: Byron, Jeremy, Maxine, Gabby, Collette, Sarah and Katelyn; siblings, Pam Ivbuls, Bernadette Moore, and Brian P. Kennedy; and many nieces and nephews.

Noreen Harris
Dear Mrs. Kennedy, Pam, Brian, and Bernadette,
I am so sorry to hear of Peggy's passing! When I saw this so many childhood memories came flooding back: Pam, Peggy and I playing in the basements of our homes, playing baseball on the playground, riding bikes, eating homemade popsicles in your kitchen, building haunted houses in my garage....oh the endless hours we were together! I know many years have passed but it seems like yesterday. I want you all to know that you as well as Peggy's children are in my prayers.

Noreen (Riley) Harris

