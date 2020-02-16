Kennedy, Diane (Morrison) May 9, 1939 - February 9, 2020 Of Colorado Springs, CO. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, February 19, at 3pm at Springs Community Church, 7290 Lexington Dr., Colorado Springs, CO. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Diane Kennedy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.