Kennedy, Carol S. December 22, 1942 - May 8, 2020 Elkhorn, NE. Survived by husband, Richard M.; children, Richard A (Stacia), Mike (Vicki), and Kathy; family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Saturday, July 18, at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to Open Door Mission. Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE 402-332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Kennedy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.