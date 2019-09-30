Kennedy, Barbara H. May 4, 1933 - September 25, 2019 MEMORIAL MASS: Tuesday 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with Private Interment of the Urn in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family begins Monday, after 5pm at the 72nd Street Chapel, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the American Cancer Society. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72d Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

