Kennedy, Barbara A. May 4, 1933 - September 25, 2019 Memorial Mass Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with private interment of the urn in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorial visitation with the family begins Monday, after 5:00 p.m. at the 72nd Street Chapel with a wake service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the American Cancer Society. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72d Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

