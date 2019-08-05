Kenkel, Lois (Guinan) June 28, 1945 - August 3, 2019 Survived by husband Dean; sons, Timothy and Jeff; daughter-in-law Donna; beloved grandchildren, Eleanor, Nathan, and Lindsey Kenkel; loyal dog Quinn; and brothers, Mickey and John Guinan (both of Omaha), and Pat Guinan (Council Bluffs, IA). Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Frances Guinan; sisters, Darlene Pierce, Joan Wood, and Bonnie Grubs, and brothers, Terry Guinan and Larry Guinan. Graduated with a BSN in Nursing from Clarkson College. She worked as an RN for over 30 years, in Omaha and on both east and west coasts. She was an enthusiastic Catholic, teaching in Religious Formation Program for children at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, NE for 13 years. She distributed Holy Communion to residents at Lakeside Village Retirement Community. She loved to read and travel. As a young mother, she started a Cub Scout den that grew into a thriving Cub Scout Pack. She loved to decorate and had many hobbies and interests. She was always interested in politics, and changed from a liberal to conservative while she lived and worked in San Francisco, CA. She was one of the founding members of the Omaha Liberty Ladies Organization. One of her greatest joys in life were her three grandchildren, and as a grandmother, she rocked. Lois was a giver, always had a beautiful smile, and was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. Lois died at home under St Croix hospice care surrounded by loved ones. Her last journey on Earth was a grace-filled 18-month struggle with ALS. VISITATION: Thursday 5-7pm, with PRAYER SERVICE at 7pm, all at John A. Gentleman 14151 Pacific Street Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday 10:30am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific Street. INTERMENT: Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 77th and West Center Road, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later donation to Lois' favorite charities. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
