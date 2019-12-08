Kenkel, Judith L.

Kenkel, Judith L. May 13, 1937 - December 7, 2019 Age 82. She was born in Portsmouth, IA to the late John and Helen (Schwery) Haller. Judith graduated from Harlan High School with the class of 1955. She had a 43 year career with AVON and was a proud member of AA with 42 years of sobriety. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Haller; and sister, JoAnn Ulfers. Judith is survived by her husband of 64 years, Theodore Kenkel; children, Daniel Kenkel, Randall Kenkel (Melissa), Jan Bryan (Kerry) and Kelly Walsh; sister Janis Kloewer; grandchildren, Nick Kinney, Jake Kinney (Erin), Kyla Shea (Eric), Quinn Walsh (Beth), and Kane Kenkel (Jenna); 4 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. PRAYER SERVICE will begin at 5pm, followed by VISITATION until 7pm, all on Monday, December 9, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am on Tuesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1 Bluff Street in Council Bluffs. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Catholic Church. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

