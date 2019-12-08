Kenkel, Judith L. May 13, 1937 - December 7, 2019 Age 82. She was born in Portsmouth, IA to the late John and Helen (Schwery) Haller. Judith graduated from Harlan High School with the class of 1955. She had a 43 year career with AVON and was a proud member of AA with 42 years of sobriety. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Haller; and sister, JoAnn Ulfers. Judith is survived by her husband of 64 years, Theodore Kenkel; children, Daniel Kenkel, Randall Kenkel (Melissa), Jan Bryan (Kerry) and Kelly Walsh; sister Janis Kloewer; grandchildren, Nick Kinney, Jake Kinney (Erin), Kyla Shea (Eric), Quinn Walsh (Beth), and Kane Kenkel (Jenna); 4 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. PRAYER SERVICE will begin at 5pm, followed by VISITATION until 7pm, all on Monday, December 9, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am on Tuesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1 Bluff Street in Council Bluffs. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Catholic Church. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.