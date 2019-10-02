Kenealy, Leo B. October 8, 1932 - September 29, 2019 Of Minden, IA. Leo's business ventures were in farming, owner of the Minden Bowl and Cafe, and sales person for O's Gold Seed. His greatest business accomplishment was being a founding partner of Four Star Seed Company in 1984. Four Star Seed Company is a Midwestern, farm-family owned, independent seed company based in Western Iowa. Over the years he was joined by his son Dennis and grew the company with sales primarily in seed corn and soybeans over a five-state area. Four Star Seed Company remains a family owned company with sons Dennis and Pat Kenealy now the primary owners. Preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Florence; brothers, Ray, Phil, Tom; and sister, Mary. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joann (Berens), and their six children: Kris (Jack) Stamp of Persia, IA; Kathy Kenealy of Omaha, NE; Dennis (Jeanette) Kenealy of Beebeetown, IA; Pat (Shari) Kenealy of La Vista, NE; Mike (Susie) Kenealy of Missouri Valley, IA; and Susan (Mike) Vandermuss of Omaha, NE; eight grandchildren and four 3/4 great-grandchildren. Leo has chosen to donate his body to the Creighton University School of Medicine for medical research. VISITATION with the family will be held Friday, October 4th, 2019, at St Patrick Catholic Church, Neola, IA, from 4-6pm, with Rosary starting at 6pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 5th, 2019, at St Patrick Catholic Church, Neola, IA, at 10am followed by a luncheon at St Patrick Catholic Church Hall. Memorial donations are to be directed to St Patrick Catholic Church or to the American Lung Association. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
