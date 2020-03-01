Kendall, Morgan Blaine

Kendall, Morgan Blaine February 23, 2020 Of Bellevue, NE passed away at home after a courageous battle with Brain Cancer. Morgan graduated from Bellevue West High School in 2006. He is survived by his mother, Ranae Watson (Ronald); father, William Kendall (Cheryl); brothers, Brian Watson (Tabitha), Jeff Watson (Megan); grandmothers. Glenus Smith and Mariel Kendall. CELEBRATION of LIFE in Edinburg, TX on March 6, 2020.

To plant a tree in memory of Morgan Kendall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.