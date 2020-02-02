Kendall, Michael "Mike"

Kendall, Michael "Mike" July 10, 1954 - January 29, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Murl and Lil Kendall. Survived by daughter, Michele Cruz; granddaughter, Hailey Cruz; siblings, Ken (Chris) Kendall; Rodger (Sandy) Kendall; Nancy Kendall; Gary (Sue) Kendall; Mary Titus; nieces and nephews. SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE: Monday February 3rd 2020 at 10am at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home; PRIVATE INURNMENT. In lieu of flowers DONATIONS may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Omaha or Make a Wish Foundation. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106, 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

